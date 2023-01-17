The Ondo state government has cleared the air on the state of health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary to the governor, disclosed that there is no cause for alarm as the governor is speedily recuperating from the health challenges

Olatunde maintained that the immunity of the office of the governor did not include his physical health and that Akeredolu is discharging his duty as expected

Akure, Ondo - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, cleared the air on the state of his health on Tuesday, January 17.

The governor's state of health has fueled some anxiety in the state but a statement by Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary to Akeredolu, disclosed that there is no cause for alarm, This Day reported.

Ondo government reveals true state of health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Olatunde assured the good people of Ondo and Nigerians at large that the governor was in good condition and there should be no cause for alarm.

The statement disclosed that the state cannot hide the feelings and concerns of the people while noting that by God's grace, there is no cause for alarm about Akeredolu's health.

Olatunde disclosed that the governor is not different from other mortals while adding that the governor is speedily recuperating from the health challenges.

The statement reads in part:

"Since the Governor is not a super human and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is therefore not an unusual one."

The statement further maintained that the state of the governor's health is against the speculation and insinuation making the rounds in the public as Akeredolu keeps discharging his duty as expected.

