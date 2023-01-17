The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress is doing all he can to ensure he emerged victorious in next month's election

Apart from consulting with notable leaders in Nigeria's major regions, especially in the north, the former governor of Lagos state has allegedly signed a deal with another party

This is as the leadership of the Social Democratic Party maintained the alleged deal between the APC and SDP is unstoppable

The Social Democratic Party has revealed details about an alleged alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a recent development, the leadership of the party reiterated that the proposed alliance deal between the SDP and the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is real and unstoppable.

SDP speaks on its alliance with Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's alleged deal with SDP, truth emerges

The Punch reported that the SDP made this disclosure on Monday, January 16, through a statement in Abuja by its national publicity secretary, Alfa Muhammad.

Meanwhile, the factional SDP last week disowned an alliance deal between Tinubu and the party but the party’s spokesperson cleared the air.

The real truth

According to Muhammad,

“The much trumpeted Tinubu-SDP proposed alliance deal is real and unstoppable. It is a plan ‘B’ option conceived since year 2020 by the authentic leaders of the SDP, to make sure that Nigerians never miss the treasure of having Asiwaju Tinubu as their next president.

“The agenda, which is known and popular amongst the elected (not appointed) national executive members of the SDP and stakeholders is not well known to the denying Jerry Gana boys, because they are strangers who joined the party just ‘yesterday’ along with Jerry Gana who has since returned to PDP but stayed behind to allegedly destabilise our party, and thus knows little or nothing about the party’s structures and agenda.”

SDP speaks on alleged faction, reveals his next plan

The spokesperson, therefore, advised the public to ignore the faction, saying their fake claim to the party’s leadership would soon be put to an end by the Federal High Court.

He added,

“We will address Nigerians on the subject fully shortly.”

