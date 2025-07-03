Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's head of Surgery and professor, Dr Rajnish Patel, has commented on the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was brought to the hospital

Ramesh, who sat in seat 11A, is the only survivor of the ill-fated crash, which claimed over 250 lives, and was seen limping out of the area where the plane had crashed

However, Dr Rajnish believes Ramesh must have suffered post-traumatic amnesia and mentioned something the British man couldn't tell him

Dr Rajnish Patel, professor and head of Surgery at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, has said that he believes that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, must have suffered post-traumatic amnesia.

The medic, who spoke with CNN, recounted how Ramesh was brought to the Ahmedabad hospital after he was discovered alive.

A doctor says the Air India crash sole survivor must have suffered post-traumatic amnesia. Photo Credit: 11Alive, The Sun UK, Getty Images/Hindustan Times

What doctor said about sole survivor

According to Dr Rajnish, Ramesh doesn't actually remember the series of events that occurred leading up to the crash.

He said Ramesh only stated that there was some kind of noise, and in a moment, he was out and was surrounded by dead bodies. In the doctor's words:

"...He doesn't actually remember. There is a term called post-traumatic amnesia. He must have suffered that. Like you know, he is not able to give me the complete picture of the event that happened sequentially.

"What he says is that at one moment there was a lot, there was some kind of noise and the other moment he was out, and then when he got up, he was all surrounded by dead bodies and all.

"So, this is what his description is. While you see him limping, it was immediately after the injury. So, for a moment, before he could reconnect and stabilise himself, he was jumping or limping, otherwise, he has no bone or injuries. No limp injuries. Just a little bit on the left side..."

11Alive shared the video of Rajnish's remark, and it got internet users talking. Legit.ng reported that Ramesh was discharged from the hospital after six days.

A doctor says the sole survivor couldn't remember the sequence of events surrounding the crash. Photo Credit: The Sun UK

Watch what the doctor said below:

Doctor's comment on sole survivor sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's remark below:

@catherinebreitfeller669 said:

"This survivor is so blessed to be alive. Pray he can adjust to this new life & cope. Know the news media are going to be after him whenever & wherever they can. Pray he & family can find peace."

@Prashalee said:

"According to all I have gathered from the survivor’s conversations is ; firstly , after the crash , the plane’s part where he was sitting was broken away from the rest of the plane and fell on the ground . Then he lost consciousness ( doctors said the condition was called amnesia). He cannot remember anything happened during his amnesia condition. After that, he regained consciousness.

"Then he saw two flight attendants falling down , he found his seat was also broken and dislodged . He looked to the other end where his brother was sitting but instead he saw a wall of a building. There was an opening near him that was made by the rupture and the emergency door too was broke open ajar . He quickly got out through it and then only he heard the explosion . At that time he was already safely away from it with only resulting minor injuries and a burn on his arm from the massive fireball eruption.

"This combination is a TRUE MIRACLE. His guardian angels have looked after him well.🙏💐"

@krapeevids6992 said:

"After seeing that ball of fire, I don’t see how anybody could survive. This is really crazy."

@AmicableChaos97 said:

"I’ve had doctors like this, I’m surprised he didn’t say the patient can return to work Monday and to stay away from airplanes."

@Kadiatuuu said:

"This is truly a miracle.

''May God grant peace to the families who lost their loved ones.''

@karenharvey2549 said:

"If you are reading this, I hope you heal from the shock and trauma, and condolences on losing your brother."

@pjscafe said:

"He survived the crash, then the explosion. One in a billion chance a person can survive that. Just amazing."

Doctor shares findings about lone survivor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor had shared his findings about the internal organs of the Air India crash lone survivor after running tests on him.

According to the doctor, Ramesh suffered only minor physical injuries, with no apparent internal damage.

Despite being mentally shaken, he was deemed fit and underwent further tests, including MRI checks, at the hospital.

