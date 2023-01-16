The ambition of Atiku Abubakar might face a huge threat in the southeastern region of the country

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the former Senate President has revealed the presidential candidate that poses a threat to Atiku's chances of victory

Bukola Saraki in an interview disclosed that the presence of the third force represented by Peter Obi poses a great threat to the PDP in the southeast region

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki said Peter Obi’s Labour Party, (LP) is the biggest challenge of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the South-East region of the country.

Saraki made this disclosure during an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Monday, January 16.

Obi has been seen as Atiku's biggest challenger even in the southeast region. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Atiku's biggest challenger for 2023 revealed

He said,

“South-South is a strong PDP area. We will do very well in South-South, South-East, the challenge we have there, of course, is Labour.

“But we will still do well in the South-East and take our 25 per cent. We will do well in North Central, we will do well in North-West and North-East.”

PDP will win the 4 zones in the country, Saraki boasts

Meanwhile, the former Senate President has insisted that the PDP will win four political zones – North-West, North-East, South-South and North-Central during the election, Vanguard reported.

“We need four zones. By the time you have four zones, you will win the election.

“The four zones that we will win are North-west, North-east, South-south and North-central, and we will take our 25 per cent more than 24 states. There is no doubt about that,” he added.

