The Labour Party Presidential candidate has again made a strong revelation about Nigerian terrorist groups

Peter obi while revealing the group's identity excluded the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from the list of groups terrorising the nation

However, the former governor of Anambra state described the Boko Haram and ISWAP as extreme groups

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has excluded the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from terrorist groups in Nigeria.

The Labour Party candidate stated that he is committed to a ‘One United and Secured Progressive Nigeria’ and expressed dissatisfaction at the rate of unemployment, injustice, poverty, lack of opportunities, and exclusion, The Guardian reported.

For Peter Obi, IPOB is not a terrorist group. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi gives reason for excluding IPOB

Obi in a tweet noted that,

“A working Nigeria with equity, justice, and fairness will also definitely and effectively checkmate such extreme groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP.”

Nigerians are not surprised by Obi's action

The exclusion of IPOB from the terror groups in Nigeria by Obi did not come as surprise to some critics and opposition who accused the former Anambra State governor of being a sympathiser to the secessionist group.

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful had earlier stated that IPOB members are not terrorists, and some Nigerians did not find his submission funny, he then defended his point.

“The only thing I disagree with is naming IPOB terrorists. They are not terrorists. Those who took the decision may have information that I don’t have,” Obi said in a report by Premium Times.

