Mixed reactions have trailed the picture of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), being held to walk to the podium.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The picture was shared by Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on his Twitter page on Monday, January 16.

While sharing the picture, Onanuga wrote:

"Atiku Abubakar being gingerly helped to the podium in Kogi. When we said he should speak on his health, his attack dogs barked to the highest decibel."

However, the post was welcomed with some controversial comments on his page.

See the comments below:

A Nigerian with a Twitter handle, @abiri_olubunmi, asked the campaign council to respond to the recent comment by Pastor Tunde Bakare, a one-time presidential aspirant under the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She writes:

"I hope you can respond to this message by Pastor Bakare and campaign based on issues instead of attacking the health of a candidate, these old men are the real problem of Nigeria."

Another netizen with the handle @EOlutimehin said:

"You haven't mustered d courage to tell your principal Tinubu to speak on his own health & other controversial issues surrounding him, but u are here calling Atiku; I thought charity begins from home? Pls remove d beam in your eyes first, so u can clearly see d specks in others"

Grattis Chima claimed that:

"There's no polling booth on social media, yet you had to sponsor a tweet. Make una dey play, e go soon clear everybody."

Joe on his part said:

"Yeye de smell PDAPC are birds of the same feather "

Adesina Haruna shared another video of Atiku being held to walk down the stairs at a PDP rally. He said:

"Being helped down the steps."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng