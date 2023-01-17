Rivers state is waiting to welcome Atiku Abubakar for his mega presidential campaign rally in the second week of February

The leadership of the PDP in the oil-rich state has described the forthcoming event as the mother of all rallies

However, there is fear and anxiety in the air as Atiku and the strong man of the state, Governor Nyesom Wike, are now political enemies

Rivers state - Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be staging a mega rally in Rivers in February ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

The said presidential campaign tagged “mother of all rallies” is slated for Wednesday, February 11.

Atiku and Wike are now rivals over the chairmanship slot of the PDP (Photo: @atiku, @GovWike)

This was made known by the south-south coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward2Ward Group, Onengiye Leonard Tamunoigbeinbia, on Monday, January 16,

According to Tamunoigbeinbia, all plans had been concluded for the Rivers rally.

He boasted that at the rally, Rivers people will show the world that they have a stake in the presidency of Atiku Abubakar.

The coordinator added:

"Rivers PDP presidential campaign council awaits to graciously usher in partisans from other political parties to become part of the record-making event at Adokiye Amiesimaka, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

“The Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council DG, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, led various committee heads and members to inspect the preparation venue of the forthcoming record-making presidential campaign in the state."

Preparations for the rally are on amid the long rift between Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the former vice president, a situation which is already fuelling speculations that things might turn out bloody eventually.

