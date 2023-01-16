The presidential campaign bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) may be under serious threat

Human rights lawyer, Prof Chidi Odinkalu revealed this in a recent interview with the media

Prof Odinkalu said President Buhari's utterances at campaign rallies do not sell the Tinubu well enough and it does not reflect the party in good light

Prominent human rights lawyer and ex-chairman of the national human rights commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu says, President Muhammadu Buhari is working against the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential bannerman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the renowned legal luminary President Buhari's utterances at the campaign rallies do not speak well for the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Professor Chidi Odinakalu said the campaign language of President Muhammadu Buhari is in no way helping the presidential campaign of Bola Tinubu. Photo: @ChidiOdinkalu

He said President Buhari at the campaign rallies continues to tell supporters to vote for someone with traits that do reflect or portray the APC government.

Prof Odinkalu said:

“The president is campaigning with Tinubu and telling the people ‘don’t vote for a fraudulent person."

He stated that this statement might indirectly mean that the President is campaigning for another candidate and not his fellow party member.

Prof Odinkalu said:

“The question for me is: does Tinubu want to continue presenting the president for him to keep saying the kind of things he is saying at the rallies, things that cut both ways and impossibly actually don’t reflect quite well on his candidate, it seems to me.

“That is up to the candidate to decide. I also don’t see how Buhari necessarily sells Bola Tinubu as a candidate.”

