Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress has hailed Chief Bisi Akande who recently turned 84

The former Lagos state governor described the political giant as a man worthy of emulation by young lads delving into politics

He stated that Akande's illustrious political career remains untamed and solidified for years to come

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given Chief Bisi Akande his flowers to celebrate his 84th birthday.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, January 15, Tinubu described the ex-interim chairman of the APC as a man who has lived an exemplary life courage and extraordinary leadership.

Bola Tinubu has been tipped by many political analysts as the firm favourite to win the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu acknowledged Akande's contribution to Nigeria's democracy and also praised him for his role in sustaining it.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I rejoice with Chief Bisi Akande on his 84th birthday celebration. Baba Awon Omo ke ke ke as he is fondly called is a role model, mentor and extraordinary man of courage who has served the people with dignity and rare honour.

"His life continues to inspire us who are his younger ones and associates as a shining example to emulate."

The former Lagos state governor and senator further heaped praises on the legendary southwest politician while acknowledging his ground-breaking feat in civil service.

Tinubu said:

"Baba Akande has been at the vanguard of progressive politics and good governance, ideals for which he has not compromised even with attendant inconveniences and challenges including detention and other risks to his life."

Chief Akande has an illustrious career as a civil servant and a politician as he was a member of the constituted assembly that drafted the stipulations of the 1979 constitution.

Akande went on to become the secretary to the government of the old Oyo state and later elevated to become the deputy governor of Osun state and later became governor.

Source: Legit.ng