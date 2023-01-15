Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC has been described as the worst civilian governor in the history of Lagos

The comment was made by Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Shaibu said Akinwunmi Ambode, who spent four years as governor, was better that Tinubu who spent eight years

FCT, Abuja - The special assistant on public communication to Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has said Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the worst civilian governor in the history of Lagos state.

Shaibu, one of the media aides of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, January 15.

Tinubu has been accused of non-performance by the Atiku campaign team. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

According to Shaibu, the best governor of Lagos is Lateef Jakande who was governor from 1979 to 1983.

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Tinubu cannot be the best product from Lagos. That title belongs to the late Lateef Jakande who was a disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Jakande built the Lekki-Epe Expressway from scratch, effectively opening up the Lekki Peninsula axis.

“Jakande constructed the Alausa Government Secretariat and Governor’s Office, the Lagos State University (LASU) and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

“He built all the low-cost housing units in Lagos. Some of the housing units include low cost estates at Amuwo-Odofin, Ijaiye, Dolphin, Oke-Afa, Ije, Abesan, Iponri, Ipaja, Abule Nla, Epe, Anikantamo, Surulere, Iba, Ikorodu, Badagry.

“Jakande built all the general hospitals in Gbagada and Ikorodu as well as LASUTH. He also built 20 health centres in the state. Jakande also constructed most of the primary and secondary schools in Lagos that still stand today.”

Phrank added that Tinubu's claims that he met an Internally Generated Revenue of N600 million in 1999 and moved it to N5 billion a month is false according to fact checkers.

He continued:

“Tinubu’s strategy is based on falsehood. He paints a grim picture of Lagos he inherited, describing the state as a jungle and then exaggerates the little achievements he made in his eight years in office but Nigerians must not be fooled.

“Interestingly, while Jakande invested in schools, Tinubu relocated the Lagos State Polytechnic in Ketu to Ikorodu and then appropriated the land to TVC, his television station. Indeed there is a difference between leaders and dealers.”

Shaibu insisted that Tinubu’s successor, Babatunde Fashola, did a much better job than him, as governor of Lagos, especially in the area of infrastructure.

He further stated that Akinwunmi Ambode, Fashola's responsible, was also better than Tinubu, even though he spent one term of four years as Lagos governor.

He said:

“Tinubu continues to take credit for the work of others even though he himself was a failure in government.

“He counts 1999 to 2023 as his tenure as Lagos state governor therefore appropriating the achievement of other governors and then promises to carry out their exploits on a national level.”

INEC finally releases list of 93.4 million registered voters

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, INEC recently revealed there are 93.4 million registered voters in Nigeria.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this on Wednesday, January 11, at a meeting with political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

At the meeting, Yakubu presented the voters’ register to the political parties in accordance with the electoral act.

INEC sends important message to Nigerian voters ahead of 2023 general elections

In a related development, Nigerians have been assured that the 2023 general election will be conducted as scheduled no matter the level of threat.

This was disclosed by the INEC commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye made this known as the electoral umpire continues to face attacks on its facilities in different locations across the country.

Source: Legit.ng