The burning crisis in the PDP took another fuel over the weekend as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state commented on the recent resignation of Professor Alphonsus Nwosu from the party

According to Wike, Nwosu resigned from the party because his conscience is disturbed over the failure of the PDP to adhere to its constitution on a zoning matter

Wike expressed that those who are working to make the southern bloc in the party a second-class citizen should be ready to pay for its repercussions

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has sent a stern warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over a plot to make the southern bloc of the party a second-class citizen.

Wike sent the warning while reacting to the resignation of Professor Alphonsus Nwosu, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, from the party, Leadership reported.

Wike tells PDP, Atiku to prepare for repercussion of their action against southern bloc Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Wike sends stern warning to PDP, Atiku for failure to respect zoning

The governor stated that Nwosu's resignation justified the stance of the G5 governors of the PDP on equity, fairness and justice.

He stressed that the more the PDP remained adamant about zoning the office of the national chairman to the south, Atiku and the party would pay for the consequences.

Wike said this on Sunday, January 15 when PDP stakeholders in the Ogu/Bolo local government area of the state paid him a solidarity visit in Port Harcourt.

According to the governor, he continued to challenge the PDP, stating that everybody is equal in the country.

He said:

“I have continued to challenge them. What is the problem? What are we fighting for? What I said and will continue to say is that all of us are from this country, nobody is a second class citizen."

Wike further stated that Professor Nwosu resigned from the party citing that his conscience is disturbed because the position of the PDP's constitution is cleared on zoning.

Source: Legit.ng