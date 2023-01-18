Governor Samuel Ortom, who is a strong ally of Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, has hinted at a possible reconciliation with PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Ortom said the APC has no chance of winning any elective position in the state in the forthcoming poll, therefore urged PDP leadership to look into the demands of G5 governors

The governor made the comment while receiving defectors from the APC at the constituency of the APC leaders in the state, George Akume

There seem to be some cracks in the strong wall the aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have built over time.

The governors under the umbrella of G5 Governors or Integrity Group have vowed not to participate in the campaign of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar until the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns.

Ortom hints at reconciling with Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Have G5 Governors reconciled with Atiku?

G5 Governors, which include Seyi Makinde of Oy, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, wanted Ayu to resign to pave way for southern leadership of the party in the name fairness and equity.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But it seems some of the governors are dropping their demand as the campaign for the 2023 election campaign intensified.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, who is considered a strong ally of the leader of the G5, Wike of Rivers state, has expressed optimism that Atiku and the leadership of the PDP will address the issue before them on time and peace return to the party.

Latest about PDP, APC, Atiku Abubakar, Samuel Ortom, Nyesom Wike, Benue state, 2023 election

Ortom during a campaign at Tarka, Bukuru and Gboko, made the comment while receiving defectors at the constituency of the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, George Akume.

The governor said the APC has no chance of winning any elective position in the forthcoming poll and urged the PDP leaders to immediately address the grievances of the G5 governors.

See the video here:

The APC PCC spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, has expressed his readiness to go to jail if Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer, won the 2023 election

Keyamo said he is not relenting in his decision to drag the PDP candidate to court over corruption allegations and other related offences

One Michael Achimugu, a whistleblower, has alleged that Atiku used SPV to steal public funds when he was VP between 1999 and 2007 and the APC and Keyamo are reacting to the allegation

Source: Legit.ng