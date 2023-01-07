Pastor Enoch Adeboye has a response for many Nigerians who have been expecting his prophecy on who will win the 2023 presidential election

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) said God has revealed the winner to him

In the meantime, the respected Christian cleric told members of the RCCG and Nigerians, in general, to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and be ready to vote

Redemption City, Ogun state - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says God has not spoken to him yet on who will win the 2023 presidential election.

The respected Christian cleric said this on Saturday morning, January 7, during the month’s Holy Ghost Service which was held at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state, The Punch reported.

Pastor Adeboye says God has revealed the winner of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election to him. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Ensure your PVCs are ready, Adeboye tells RCCG members, other Nigerians

Nevertheless, Pastor Adeboye told members of RCCG and Nigerians, in general, to ensure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are ready to be used to for voting come February 25 presidential poll whether God told him the winner before then or not.

He said:

“You may be saying the election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready.

“If He doesn’t speak before the elections, then be ready to vote as your spirit leads. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not."

How to hear when God speaks and avoid fake prophecies, Adeboye reveals

Speaking on other prophecies that might have been heard regarding who will win the election, Pastor Adeboye told the congregation that it is important to listen to only the words of God and discard fake prophecies.

He advised the RCCG members to ensure they live holy to hear when God speaks and to be ready to follow His directives so as not to be led astray by fake prophecies.

Legit.ng notes that many pastors have given different prophecies on who will win the election.

2023 prophecy: Pentecostal pastor predicts victory for Peter Obi

For instance, the Senior Pastor of the Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, Rev Jerry Nwachukwu, predicted victory for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the 2023 election.

In his New Year prophetic declaration in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, tagged, "Life, Fully Alive," the cleric said "Peter Obi will be victorious in the 2023 presidential election."

"Let us pray there will be no room for a run-up. There will be stiff resistance by the powers that be to subvert the people's choice, but Nigerian youths will stop them," he said.

Tinubu will win, another pastor prophesies

Meanwhile, unlike Rev Nwachukwu, Prophet Samson Ayorinde said God told him Tinubu will win the next month’s presidential election.

The founder and general overseer of World Evangelism Incorporated (WEBIC) gave his New Year prophecies when he hosted the media in Lagos.

Ayorinde said he met Tinubu as governor of Lagos state in June 2005 and prophesied to him that after his tenure, there shall be a break but he will rule the country.

Source: Legit.ng