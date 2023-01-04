The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has officially released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Merit Admission Cut-Off Marks for the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

The university informed members of the public especially prospective students, as well as their parents and guardians, that the Cut-Off Marks are for the respective programmes it is offering.

Students of the University of Lagos blocked the main gate to protest the closure of the school by the authorities in Lagos, on April 8, 2016. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Legit.ng notes that apart from the merit cut-off marks, there are also cut-off marks for different catchment areas.

Below are the cut-off marks as published on UNILAG's website:

Faculty of Arts

UNILAG has released the UTME Admission Cut-Off Marks for the 2022/2023 Academic Session. Source: unilag.edu.ng

College of Medicine

JAMB approves cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics

Recall that Legit.ng reported that JAMB has released the cut-off marks for Nigerian students who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

For university admission, the minimum cut-off mark is 140, while 120 is set for admission into polytechnics.

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who wrote the 2022 UTME scored 200 and above.

JAMB releases registration, exam dates for 2023 UTME

In a related development, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will commence registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Saturday, January 14 to Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, announced this in a statement released on Tuesday, December 20. According to Benjamin, JAMB rolled out some major dates for its activities in 2023 at the end of its management meeting which was held in Abuja.

He stated further that the Direct Entry registration would commence from Monday, February 20, to Thursday, April 20, 2023. The board also fixed Thursday, March 16, 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock UTME.

"He raised the bar": 16-year-old brilliant Nigerian boy scores 6 A's in WAEC, 341 in JAMB and 1500 in SAT

In another report, Uyi Ebhuoma, a Nigerian academic on LinkedIn posted the story of a brilliant chap named Abdulahafiz Oladimeji Dada.

The boy's story indicates that he scored 6 As in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination and also 341 in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Apart from his sterling performances in JAMB and WAEC, Dada also finished strong in SAT where he scored 1500 or 99%. Interestingly, Dada did not attend a private school as he is said to have schooled at an Abuja government school

