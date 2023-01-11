It's just a few weeks to teh 2023 presidential election and Governor Nyesom Wike cannot keep his cool regarding how the candidates will fare

The Rivers state governor has revealed that the enemies of his people will fail at the forthcoming general elections

Meanwhile, The "god of Nyesom Wike helped a lady in Rivers state put to bed safely as revealed by a royal father in a video on Wednesday

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has vowed that enemies of the state will fail at the forthcoming elections.

The Governor said voting revolution would be adopted as a strategy to crumble the ambitions of haters of the state, The Nation newspaper reported.

Wike blows hot, reveals what will become of enemies of Rivers at next month's poll. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku's fate revealed in the coming polls

Wike spoke at Obodhi-Ozochi Junction, where he kicked off the Obodhi-Ozochi Road/Bridge construction in Ahoada West Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He said the voting revolution would ensure the election of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, to consolidate on the achievements of his administration.

Wike blows hot, tells Rivers people who to vote for

Wike said Rivers PDP would commence its campaign by Monday in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

The Governor said it would be in the interest of the people of the State to vote for the PDP governorship, national and state legislative candidates to consolidate on the gains of the past seven years.

What will happen if Rivers vote for APC

He said the state would suffer stagnation if any opposition party was erroneously voted into power.

Wike urged voters in Ekpeye land to be ready and be part of the voting revolution, with the same excitement shown as they received the democratic dividends delivered by his administration in the area.

The Governor recalled how some of their sons like the Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie; Hope Ikiriko and Benjamin Eke, amongst others supported his bid to become governor in 2015.

“Today, they are delighted that they are part of the government and are attracting development to communities in Ekpeye land”, he said.

Source: Legit.ng