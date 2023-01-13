The spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has washed clean politicians from those who are against the 2023 election from taking place.

Keyamo, who is also the minister of state for labour and employment, revealed that non-state actors are the real culprits against the realisation of the 2023 election

According to the minister, Nigerians need to condemn the moral stance of these non-state actors who are threats to human lives and properties in the name of freedom to enable the security

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment and lead spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has said those who do not want the 2023 election to hold are not politicians.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, the chieftain of the APC, said those who are against the realisation of the 2023 election are non-state actors.

Keyamo says non-state actors, not politicians are against the 2023 election from holding

Non-state actors, not politicians against the 2023 election, Keyamo claims

According to Keyamo, the threat has been there before the election, because these non-state actors did not believe in the existence of Nigeria as a nation.

He then urged Nigerians not to mix up the polity and condemn the actions of the non-state actors in their entirety.

The minister posited that security issues should not only be left in the hand of the security agency, adding that everybody has a role to play.

He stressed that:

"We must, first of all, knock the moral force out of their argument that it is good to use violence to express themselves."

Keyamo maintained that if Nigerians can speak against the moral stance of the non-state actors who caused insecurity in the name of fighting for freedom, then every action that security agencies take against them will be justified.

