Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has been described as a party that is clueless

These were the words of the ruling APC while reacting to the latest outbursts by the PDP regarding Atiku Abubakar's health status, trip to the UK, the postponement and cancellation of the 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, the ruling party urged Nigerians to disregard the false alarm raised by the PDP noting, the APC is committed to its major task ahead

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a confused party.

In a statement sent to Legit,ng on Friday, January 13th, and signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, media & publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, the APC noted that the PDP is scared and afraid of its own shadows.

Onanuga said,

"Our attention has been drawn to the jumbled press statement given by the rudderless and very confused Peoples Democratic Party today. We have nothing but pity for a party that has become a mess and total embarrassment to itself and its despondent members."

APC blasts PDP, sends message to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election

While reacting to the recent accusations labeled by the PDP against the ruling party regarding the postponement and cancellation of the 2023 general elections, Onanuga noted that the party is clueless.

He said,

"For lack of nothing tangible to tell Nigerians six weeks to a general election as its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar disappeared from the campaign trail, PDP has resorted to making irresponsible statements just to fill media space.

"The latest is the false information that the Federal Government and INEC plan to postpone the general elections.

"Nigerians are advised to ignore this senseless conjecture from PDP as there is no iota of truth in the allegation.

"The electoral umpire has made it abundantly clear of its readiness to conduct the elections and these elections will hold as scheduled in February and March this year.

"President Muhammadu Buhari who has given this country the most credible elections both regular and off season since 2015 has consistently assured Nigerians, even up to two days ago that 2023 elections will hold."

Buhari's position on 2023 elections

Similarly the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reiterated President Buhari’s position that the Federal Government has no intention to postpone elections.

APC said,

"Knowing that it has no path to victory and no real agenda for development to sell to Nigerians by its absentee presidential candidate, PDP has nothing profitable again to engage in other than raising false alarms, manufacturing outright lies and disseminating innuendos to deceive the public.

"PDP should know that Nigerians have rejected it and no amount of falsehood can redeem a political party that wrecked our economy, under its watch, created massive insecurity and looted money meant for development.

"If we go by what the party’s presidential candidate has been saying, no lesson about the ignoble past has been learnt as he has promised to sell the NNPC Limited assets for just $10 billion, the way he sold prime national assets for peanuts under his care."

APC speaks on his plans for Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections

"As a party and presidential campaign council, we are focused on the message of renewed hope of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

"We shall also continue to tell Nigerians about the achievements of the APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari across sectors especially in areas of the infrastructural development, agricultural revolution and food security, rebuilding of our armed forces with sophisticated hardware and reforms in the oil and gas sector among others," Onanuga noted.

