The PDP presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending days in his London trip

A video of the former vice president's arrival was shared by an ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on his social media handle on Friday

In the video, Atiku was accompanied by Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal and other top PDP chieftains

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has returned to Nigeria from his United Kingdom trip.

A video of the PDP presidential candidate's arrival was shared by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on his Twitter page on Friday, January 13.

Atiku returns to Nigeria after days Photo Credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Twitter

PDP chieftains that accompanied Atiku on his return to Nigeria

The presidential hopeful was seen in the company of the Akwa Ibom state governor and chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Udom Emmanuel.

Also in his entourage is the governor of Sokoto state and director general of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation, Aminu Tambuwal.

Other prominent PDP chieftains seen in the video include the former national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus; ex-minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka; former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye; and Bukola Saraki, the former Senate President.

See the video below:

Atiku has been criticised by the opposition, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) for leaving the country amidst the 2023 election campaign.

The ruling party had claimed that if it was to be its presidential candidate that was out of the country before Christmas last year, the media would not rest.

Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity of the APC presidential campaign council in a statement, asked Atiku to come clean on his health and speak on the corruption allegation against him.

Source: Legit.ng