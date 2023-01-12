The PDP has said it has entered a discussion with no less than 11 small political parties ahead of the 2023 election

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP disclosed this barely 24 hours that a similar report emerged from the APC

According to Abdullahi, the small political parties approached the PDP for a credible poll in 2023 and that means a lot for the leading opposition

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a bid to outsmart his biggest rival, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, has entered discussions with 11 political parties.

The Punch reported that the PDP had confirmed that it has entered the discussion with 11 political parties ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

11 small political parties in discussion with the PDP Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

How many small political parties will make an alliance with PDP, APC in 2023 election

Atiku's camp made the disclosure barely 24 hours after a similar talk reportedly took place between the APC and smaller political parties.

The PDP deputy national publicity secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in a telephone chat with journalists on Wednesday, January 11, saying that talks have commenced with about a dozen political parties.

Abdullahi added that more groups are also welcome to come on board to support the PDP.

Latest about PDP, APC, 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

He said:

“There are a good number of them, but it will not be wise to publicly list them out. At the last time I checked, we were in talks with over 11 of them.

The PDP chieftain claimed that the 11 political parties approached the leading opposition for a partnership to ensure a credible election in 2023.

According to Abdullahi, the parties understand the strength of the PDP and the pedigree of Atiku Abubakar.

