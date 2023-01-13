A lot is happening in the camp of both the PDP and the ruling APC, ahead of the forthcoming general elections

In fact, the PDP has continued to make moves that would put an end to the APC era in all levels of government, in the coming polls

Meanwhile, the ruling party in the federation has vowed that the opposition PDP would not smell power at all levels, ahead of the polls, so it has therefore turned to a game of 'let the best win'

Former Jigawa Deputy Governor, Ahmad Mahmud has expressed dissatisfaction with the activities of the ruling party in the state.

Mahmud who recently dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a strong move, vowed to put an end to the administration of the ruling party's era in the state, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Former governor reacts, makes strong vow against APC

The ex-deputy governor made the disclosure while reacting to Governor Mohammed Badaru’s recent statement during a political rally, that he was not reliable, and said that the APC will send the opposition PDP to its early grave in 2023.

According to Mahmud,

“I want to assure you that tsunami will hit the ruling APC, saying, “I have already contacted my political allies and other good people of Jigawa state in APC, all have accepted to dump the party and join PDP in order to salvage our dear state.”

Mahmoud laments as he vows to end APC era in Jigawa state, pledge support to PDP

He however promised to join hands with other PDP members and good people of the state to ensure the party(PDP) bounces back to power in 2023.

