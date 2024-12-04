Posters promoting Goodluck Jonathan’s potential 2027 bid, under the slogan “Team New Nigeria 2027,” have appeared in Kano

The movement, led by Team New Nigeria (TNN) claims to have over 26 million voters, is registering as a party, and advocates for transformative leadership

Jonathan’s involvement is uncertain, as he has not endorsed the movement, similar to his distancing from unsolicited actions in 2022

Campaign posters featuring former President Goodluck Jonathan have surfaced across major locations in Kano State, fueling speculation about a potential bid for the presidency in 2027.

The posters, branded with the slogan, “Team New Nigeria 2027: The Goodluck Nigeria Needs—Dr. Goodluck Jonathan,” were strategically displayed at high-traffic areas, including the Gyadi-Gyadi/Zoo Road flyover, Kofar Nasarawa, and State Road.

The campaign appears to be spearheaded by a political movement known as Team New Nigeria (TNN), which has recently ramped up its activities across the country.

Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 3, reported that this group had previously initiated a departure from the ruling party, signalling intentions to establish a new political movement.

The group emphasized the need for a shift in Nigeria’s political culture, citing widespread dissatisfaction with Tinubu's governance.

TNN’s agenda for change

In a more deliberate effort, while addressing journalists in Kano, TNN leader Modibbo Yakubu Farakwai explained that the group’s efforts are driven by public demand for transformative leadership, Daily Trust reported.

“Nigerians are hungry for change and yearning for a new party with new faces to drive that change.

“They want a transformation in the culture and efficacy of governance at all levels," Farakwai said.

Farakwai also disclosed that TNN has established a harmonisation committee in Kano State and is in the process of registering as a political party with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The TNN will provide not only an alternative government but an alternative culture of governance rooted in the ideals of democracy.

"We are engaging Nigerians through nationwide rallies to initiate a dialogue about the country’s future,” he added.

The group claims to have mobilised 26,382,000 registered voters across Nigeria and has developed essential party structures, including a flag, logo, constitution, and manifesto.

Jonathan’s position unclear

While TNN has openly promoted Jonathan as its preferred candidate, it remains uncertain whether the former president has endorsed the movement.

Efforts to reach his spokesperson, Okechukwu Eze, for comment, were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

Jonathan has previously faced similar circumstances. In 2022, his supporters controversially purchased nomination forms under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections—a move he later distanced himself from.

