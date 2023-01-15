The APC's governorship candidate in Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has denied ever being invited or arrested by the ICPC

Sokoto on Saturday, January 14, said he has never been involved in any shady deal and thus cannot be arrested by the agency

The northern politicians added that those spreading such fake reports are scared of his growing popularity

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Sokoto - Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, the All Progressive Congress (APC)'s gubernatorial candidate in Sokoto, has reacted to claims that has been arrested by the anti-graft agency, Independent Corrupt Practices, and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Addressing supporters of the party in the state on Saturday, Sokoto denied ever being arrested, detained, or even invited by any anti-graft agency over his performance while in office as Executive Secretary of Police Trust Fund.

Sokoto said he has no reason to be arrested by the ICPC (Photo: Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto)

Source: UGC

He described those who spread the rumour of his arrest as politicians, who are afraid of his growing fame

The APC governorship candidate insisted that he was never involved in any illegal deal while in office and as such, has nothing to hide or be invited for by any anti-graft agency.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“I decided not to say anything since the rumour broke out that I was asked to report back on January 14, or I will be arrested.

“Today is January 14, I have been moving up and down within Sokoto metropolis since the early morning of today expecting the arrest which never comes.

“I am now here in the Mabera community this evening and decided to tell them that all their rumour is because they are afraid of rising popularity among the people of the state.”

Heavy blow for Atiku as PDP loses powerful chieftain to APC in top northern state

The presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar is threatened by key happenings in the party.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Yusha’u Kebbe, a key stalwart of the PDP in Sokoto State on Friday, December 23, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kebbe gave a reason for his defection Kebbe announced his defection at a press briefing in Sokoto, citing alleged poor leadership style, lack of people-oriented projects from the PDP-led administration in the state as some of the reasons for his action

Source: Legit.ng