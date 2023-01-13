Emmanuel Iyanna, a chief magistrate has received a query from the chief judge of the federal high court in Abuja

Iyanna was queried over the arrest warrant he issued on the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno

Eno has sent a petition through his legal team led by Samuel Ikpo against the magistrate, describing the warrant as irregular and illegal

FCT, Abuja - The chief judge of the federal high court in Abuja has queried a chief magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna, for issuing a warrant of arrest on the Akwa Ibom governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umo Eno.

Eno sent a petition against the chief magistrate through his legal team led by Samuel Ikpo over what they described as the “issuance of an irregular and illegal warrant of arrest” against the politicians, Vanguard reported.

The chief judge of the high court queried chief magistrate for issuing warrant of on PDP guber candidate Photo Credit: PDP Update

Why warrant of arrest was issued against PDP governorship candidate

The warrant of arrest was issued on Eno on December 23 following his conviction over charges of “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.”

The plaintiff, in suit no CR/94/2022, is one Edet Godwin Etim. The PDP governorship campaign organisation denied having knowledge of the suit.

But on Monday, January 9, in a motion on notice filed before the court, Eno through his lawyers, urged the court to set aside the warrant of arrest.

In an affidavit that supported the motion, Ikpo said Eno, the defendant applicant, get to know about the suit and warrant of arrest on social media.

Eno argued that the police have never invited him on any matter, and neither has he ever made any statement in connection with the issue with the police.

But the magistrate in his ruling on the application on Wednesday, December 11, granted the prayer of the applicant while giving his ruling and vacated the warrant of arrest. the entire proceedings and judgment were also set aside.

