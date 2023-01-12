Two prominent members of the Kaduna state House of Assembly have officially defected to the Labour Party

The lawmakers are Isaac Auta Zankai, and Suleiman Dabo, who are also ranking members of the House

While Zankai is the current deputy speaker in the legislative house, Dabo represents Zaria state constituency

Kaduna - The deputy speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Isaac Auta Zankai, and the member representing Zaria state constituency, Suleiman Dabo, have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party (LP) in the state.

The deputy speaker currently represents representing the Kauru state constituency in the state Assembly.

Obi's Labour Party continues to generate buzz among Nigerians across the country. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The national secretary of the LP and chairman, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, made the announcement while inaugurating the party’s 450-member Kaduna governorship campaign council and the unveiling of its manifesto in Kaduna on Thursday, January 12.

Ibrahim also boasted that half of the state House of Assembly members were “Obi-Datti” apostles.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said the support received from the calibre of personalities in the state, was an indication that the party was on the march to taking over political power both in the state and the national levels in the forthcoming general elections.

Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Sincerely speaking, today is one of the happiest moments in my life. I have gone around to campaign for our presidential candidate, Peter Obi and I have received great receptions.

“I am particularly impressed by the calibre of personalities that graced this inauguration.

“In the entire northern states, we don’t have any personality that dumped APC and join Labour Party except in Kaduna state with the deputy speaker and another member from Zaria state constituency.”

The LP scribe also urged members of the party in the state to close ranks and unite so as to coast to victory in the forthcoming elections.

Also speaking, the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Jonathan Asake, said:

“This is a call to service because the mood in the nation is that the Labour Party must take over the nation. The mood of the nation is nothing other than the readiness of the youths to take over Kaduna and Nigeria so that the country will be a production nation and not a consuming nation.

“This is a divine movement and God’s hand is in the movement. May peace come to Nigeria so that we may not experience hunger, or kidnapping again.”

A new Nigeria is possible, Obi tells LP supporters in Delta

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP, says “a new Nigeria is possible” if the party is voted into office in the 2023 general election.

Obi said this recently during his party’s presidential campaign rally in Warri, Delta state recently.

The Cable newspaper quoted him as saying:

“A new Nigeria is possible. All of you will be part of it. Don’t listen to them. They’ve been here for a long time; they’ve not done anything for anybody.”

Peter Obi to Nigerians: Don't vote for a sick person in 2023

In a related development, Obi has advised Nigerians not to hand the country over to a “sick person.”

The former governor of Anambra state made the comment on Thursday, January 12 while interacting with students and stakeholders at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He stated that Nigerians should stay away from candidates with a shady past and unverifiable background.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is more prominent than Obi.

He said the campaign is bigger than Obi himself because the masses drive it.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Source: Legit.ng