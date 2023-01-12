Engr. Isaac Balami has been appointed as the senior special adviser on presidential campaign matters, fundraising and grassroot mobilization by Labour Party

The former Arewa Youth President will carryout his duties under the Obi/Datti campaign council ahead of the 2023 general elections

Borno-born Balami currently holds the position of the deputy national campaign manager of the council

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has appointed Engr. Isaac Balami as the senior special adviser on presidential campaign matters, fundraising and grassroot mobilization in the Obi/Datti campaign council ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Balami, a former Arewa Youth President, is the current the deputy national campaign manager of the council.

Engr Balami is a foremost Nigerian youth leader and ex-president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers. Photo credit: @balamiisaac

Source: Twitter

In the letter signed by Abure, the LP national chairman said Balami's well deserved appointment is based on his knowledge, experience and personal qualities of hard work in the party's quest to win the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to his additional role in the campaign, Balami said he's glad to be working closely with the chairman of the party.

He expressed confidence that LP will deliver a new Nigeria, adding that Nigerians are rooting for Peter Obi and the party to lead the country from 2023.

He thanked the chairman and everyone working hard behind the scenes to ensure that a credible government pilots the affairs of the nation come February 2023.

According to him, his appointment is a recognition of what the young people, especially the vibrant support groups of the LP are doing.

He added that the new office is a challenge to every young Nigerian to brace up and enthrone the Obi/Datti mandate.

