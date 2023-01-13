The chairman of the Labour Party in Bayelsa state, Eneyi Zidougha, was removed from office on Thursday, January 12

Credible sources revealed that Zidougha was sacked by a vote of no confidence during a state congress held in Yenagoa

It was gathered that Zidougha who has been replaced with Ebi Sikpi was accused of misappropriation of funds and disloyalty to the party

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - The Labour Party in Bayelsa has sacked its chairman, Eneyi Zidougha, over allegations of funds embezzlement, anti-party activities, and arbitrary swooping of candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

Punch reports that stakeholders of the LP removed ZIdougha from office by a vote of no confidence during a congress held at the party secretariat in Yenagoa on Thursday, January 12.

Peter Obi, Sikpi said he will work for Obi's victory

At the congress, the sacked chairman was replaced by a former vice chairman of the LP in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Ebi Sikpi.

According to the state assistant secretary of LP, Theophilus Taribo, the meeting was properly convened and Zidougha’s removal was in line with the party's constitution.

Taribo said:

“The congress followed due constitutional provision; the congress include the state executive members and local government council members. The composition of the congress was constitutional.”

Sikpi speaks on working for Peter Obi

On his part, Sikpi vowed to work hard with the leadership of the party stakeholders, and supporters for the victory of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate, and others contesting the elections under the LP's umbrella.

His words:

“I have accepted to serve because we want the tensions to be doused, and I want the party to forge ahead. We will look at the issues members are aggrieved about and address them one after another.

“We will make sure the party is united for the election of our principal, Peter Obi. There is hope, light has come to the party in Bayelsa state."

Source: Legit.ng