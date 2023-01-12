The PDP in Ondo state has alleged that the lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Tajudeen Adefisoye, used soldiers to attack its members

Adefisoye earlier claimed that some PDP youths attacked his convoy and injured his supporters in the Idanre LGA of Ondo state

Reacting to the claim, the PDP said the invasion of its members is a response to the alleged of Adefisoye's supporters

Idanre, Ondo - The Ondo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over an alleged attack on its members in the Idanre local government area of the state by soldiers.

The umbrella party accused the lawmaker representing the Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Tajudeen Adefisoye, of being behind the attack on its members and destruction of the venue where its members are holding meetings, Vanguard reported.

Why did soldiers attack PDP members in Ondo state?

Ondo state is one of the strongholds of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is the chairman of the southwest governors' forum.

The lawmaker is the deputy chairman of the house committee on Army and had earlier claimed that some PDP youths attacked his convoy on Saturday, January 7, in the town and injured his supporters.

According to the PDP, the attack by some alleged fake soldiers was a response to the attack on the lawmaker.

In reacting to the alleged attack, the PDP director of media and publicity in Idanre LGA, Fasoranti Adeyemi, alleged that the military action lasted between 5:45 pm and 7:05 pm where shops and property were destroyed.

The statement reads in part:

“No amount of threats and intimidations will stop Idanre/Ifedore from voting PDP candidates in February/March 2023 and from winning.”

On his part, the lawmaker denied the allegation of the PDP, and claimed he never came to the town with soldiers.

