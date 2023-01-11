The supreme court on Wednesday dismissed 2 interlocutory appeals filed by aggrieved PDP aspirant, Jimi Lawal

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun-led 5 panel of justice dismissed the appeal after the counsel to the appeal, Chukwudi Enebeli dramatically withdrew

The apex court informed the counsel that it has no time to welcome interlocutory appeals that are time bound

The supreme court dismissed 2 interlocutory appeals filed before it by Otunba Jimi Lawal, an aggrieved governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, January 11.

A panel of 5 Justices of the supreme court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun dismissed the 2 appeals after the appeal counsel, Chukwudi Enebeli, dramatically withdrew, Tribune reported.

What is the final court decision on Ogun PDP tussle?

Lawal is in a legal battle with Oladipupo Adebutu on who should flag the PDP governorship ticket in Ogun in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

However, the odds had favoured the candidacy of Adebutu after the high court and the court of appeal dismissed Jimi Lawal's suit.

Based on precedent, Lawal filed 2 appeals to challenge the use of the court records that were transmitted by another party and the policy of the procedures in accepting and using the disputed record.

At the proceedings on Wednesday, the counsel of the appellant was subjected to the desirability of pursuing interlocutory appeals at the expense of substantive matters.

The panel of the apex court informed the counsel that it has no luxury of time to spend on interlocutory appeals before coming to the substantive matter.

The attention of the lawyer was called to the fact that the appeal of the appellant has a time limit and must be confronted at the substantive level rather than exhausting energy on the interlocutory ones.

