The Imo west senatorial primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been nullified by the supreme court on Friday, January 13.

Justice Helen Ogunmuyiwa prepared the judgment which was read by Justice Emmanuel Agih, Daily Independent reported.

By the Judgment, the PDP did not have a candidate in the senatorial district in the form=thcoming election

The PDP primary election in the senatorial zone produced Jones Onyeriri, a former lawmaker in the house of representatives for the Nwangele/Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre federal constituency.

Source: Legit.ng