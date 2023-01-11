The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has stated that struggling English Premier League side Chelsea is cursed and in dire need of spiritual cleansing.

The cleric made the statement in a video posted on his official TikTok handle (@primateayodele).

Primate Ayodele says Chelsea is cursed. Photo credit: Primate Ayodele/Chelsea

Source: Twitter

Chelsea have struggled under new owner Todd Boehly who took over in May 2022. The Blues are languishing in 10th place after being eliminated from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with the recent 4-0 trashing by Man City in the FA Cup still a fresh wound for supporters and owners alike. With some fans already calling for manager Graham Potter to get the boot.

Although Primate Ayodele didn’t reveal who cursed Chelsea, he stated that new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital must seek the blessings of former owner Roman Abramovich who was forced to sell his prized possession over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before the fortunes of the club can change.

He said:

“Chelsea is finished if they are not careful they will not function again. The people who bought Chelsea should go back to the owner and get his blessings.

“Otherwise if they put 10, 20 strikers defender, the best keeper in the world, there is a curse troubling Chelsea at this moment.

“I have told you, take these my words very seriously if you want to progress, otherwise Chelsea can go to total relegation.

“Any team that faces Chelsea now can beat them, they need spiritual cleansing to wake up to the challenges ahead of them.

Source: Legit.ng