It is now an open contest for all as Babatunde Raji Fashola throws an open challenge to the presidential candidates of the 2023 general election

The Minister of works and housing has asked the presidential hopefuls whom he tagged as Bola Tinubu's opponents to come out openly and showed what they got to offer Nigerians

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state Fashola had earlier urged Nigerians to be careful of candidates promising to privatise certain sectors of the economy

The 2023 presidential candidates have been thrown to an open challenge by the Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The minister in an interview on TVC described termed Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as Bola Tinubu's opponents.

Fashola gives Tinubu’s opponents 1 major task. Photo credit: Babatunde Fashola, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

He urged the presidential hopefuls to come out and reveal to Nigerians what they have done so far for the nation and what they intend to do if given an opportunity in the coming elections.

Fashola tasked presidential candidates ahead of next month's poll

TVC tweeted:

‘Tinubu’s opponents should come and tell us what they have done and what they will do’ - Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN

"Asiwaju has only one opponent": Presidency reveals how Tinubu will defeat Atiku, dismisses Obi, others

Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communication, has said, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has only one opponent.

Ahmad, who is a member of Buhari's presidency, disclosed that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only opponent of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

The president's aide via his Twitter page to further stated that the APC, however, knows how to squarely defeat Atiku in an election.

Fresh permutation emerges as Tinubu moves to break Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso's backs ahead of poll

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the APC, has been making a new permutation to outsmart his opponents including Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP).

Tinubu held a meeting with the progressives Governors' Forum on Monday evening till the early hour of Tuesday in Abuja.

According to a source privy to the development, the meeting which also has members of the APC PCC in attendance was like a family meeting, and the campaign strategies were rejigged.

