Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has arrived London for some political engagements.

The former vice president shared a photo of his arrival in the United Kingdom on his official Twitter page on Monday, January 9.

He wrote:

“Touchdown in London, United Kingdom, where I will be having critical meetings that will build the necessary bridges in our quest to RECOVER Nigeria.”

Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, also appeared in the photo alongside Senator Dino Melaye, a spokesman in the PDP presidential campaign council and Comrade Timi Frank, an ally of Atiku.

Before now, there were rumours that Atiku was ill, but his media aides and the PDP presidential campaign council quickly dismissed the rumours.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reno Omokri joins delegation to welcome Atiku

London-based author and former presidential media aide, Pastor Reno Omokri was among those that welcome Atiku to the United Kingdom.

The Delta-born Omokri shared a photo of himself and Senator Melaye waiting for the arrival of Atiku.

He wrote:

“Dino and I receiving a very healthy looking and physically fit Waziri Atiku Abubakar in London minutes ago.”

Source: Legit.ng