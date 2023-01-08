Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, a town hall meeting with the youth in Abuja was organised by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

Speaking at the event, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, took a swipe at former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar

Tinubu said he and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would not fight in public like the Obasanjo and his vice who abused each other in Wuse market

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised that he and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would have a smooth relationship if he is elected as president.

Tinubu told Nigerians that they would not experience the quarrelsome leadership style that existed between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, between 1999 and 2007, in which they fought in public.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state organised a town hall meeting with the theme, ‘Nigeria 2023: Setting the youth agenda’. Photo credit: @officialABAT

He disclosed this on Friday, January 6, during a town hall meeting with the youth in Abuja organized by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, This Day reports.

The former Lagos governor stated:

“I and Shettima won’t abuse each other in Wuse market like Obasanjo and Atiku. I don’t want to say this but I can’t help it."

The event was attended by many chieftains of the ruling party including Governor Simon Lalong (Plateau), Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and ex-governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole.

Tinubu promises student loans, no ASUU strike

Tinubu also made a promise to the youths, saying they would have a vital role to play in his administration, The Punch reports.

He assured them that the constant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities will be a thing of the past. According to him, “four years will be four years."

The APC flagbearer also promised that there will be student loans for those who need it and when they start working and have the capacity to pay they will pay.

Tinubu pleaded with the youths to vote him into office, saying they would not regret it.

