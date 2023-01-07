Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has claimed that Atiku Abubakar is not a progressive leader, hence he cannot govern Nigeria

The APC's presidential candidate added that if Atiku becomes Nigeria's president, he will sell citizens' common birthright to the highest bidder and disappear with the proceeds

Tinubu stated on Saturday, January 7, that Atiku is not ready to do the brave and hard work required for nation-building

Ondo - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken a swipe at Atiku Abubakar, his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his presidential campaign rally held in Ondo state on Saturday, January 7, Tinubu described Atiku as Mr. Sell Everything.

Tinubu said Atiku is Mr. Sell Everything

Tinubu alleged that the former vice president does not want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation.

He said instead, Atiku "would rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and run off with the proceeds."

Jagaban added:

"He cares little that his policies and actions will impoverish you and leave you with nothing."

