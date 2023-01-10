Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Senator Orji Kalu has expressed confidence that the voting base of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the northwest and northeast geopolitical zones remains intact.

The Chief Whip of the Senate said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Tuesday, January 10.

2023 Presidency: How Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Are Working for Tinubu, APC Senator Reveals. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: UGC

Senator Kalu also said the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart are indirectly “working” for the victory of the APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, by dividing the southern votes.

I don't believe in pere-election polls, says Senator Kalu

Senator Kalu also said he does not believe in pre-election polls some of which have put Obi ahead of Tinubu and other presidential contenders.

The former governor of Abia state said pre-election polls were conducted among the elite and not a true representation or reflection of the thinking and general voting behaviour of the electorate.

His words:

“I don’t believe in the poll; the poll is not realistic,” Kalu said.

"If the poll wants to be realistic, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are working for us because nobody has touched our base; nobody has touched the strongest base of APC. The northwest and the northeast are our base."

“But come to the South-East, it is divided, come to the South-South, it is divided, it is finished with Obidients. Nobody has touched our base; our base is still intact; it is as good as anything.”

Tinubu will win, Atiku will come second, Senator Kalu predicts

Senator Kalu also predicted the outcome of the forthcoming presidential election, saying Tinubu will win while the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will come a distant second followed by others.

“Let me give you what I think will come: Tinubu will come distant first and Atiku will come distant second and others will follow,” he said.

What southeast needs to win presidency - Kalu

According to Senator Kalu, the southeast does not have the numerical strength to win a presidential election without a solid alliance with the northern region and other zones in the south.

He added that the Igbo region where Obi hails from doesn’t have the support from the other zones because of the issues of secessionist agitation.

Senator Kalu also dismissed the endorsement of Obi as his preferred candidate for the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng