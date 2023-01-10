The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken his campaign to another dimension

The former Lagos state governor held a strategic meeting in Abuja with APC governors to further permutate plans to secure victory at the 2023 polls

Sources revealed that the meeting also caused some changes in campaign plans after a thorough review

FCT, Abuja - With less than eight weeks to the presidential elections, the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has made fresh moves to seal his victory at the 2023 polls.

As reported by The Nation, Tinubu held a strategic meeting with members of the APC governors' forum in Abuja on Monday until the early hours of Tuesday, January 10.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting was part of plans to review the presidential campaign activities of Tinubu in a bid to clinch victory at the 2023 polls in February.

The meeting was attended by some high-profile APC chieftains like Governor Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) Bello Mohammed Matawalle (Zamfara), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and a host of others.

A source present at the meeting revealed that:

“Our presidential candidate, the governors and campaign council members had a review of the campaign so far.

“Our Presidential candidate used the platform of the meeting to appreciate all the governors, especially in the states where the campaign had already taken place and pleaded for their continued support as the electioneering campaign hots up ahead of the general election which is billed for next month."

The source further revealed that conversations with key stakeholders also addressed new strategies to implore before the commencement of the elections.

