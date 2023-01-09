Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has made a sudden appearance at the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

There has been a rumour that the former minister and the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, had not been on good terms together since he lost the party's presidential ticket to the former governor of Lagos state.

The picture of the former minister's appearance was shared by Tinubu Network Organisation on their Twitter page.

Amaechi has been absent in all the presidential campaign rallies of the party since the commencement of the official campaign in September last year.

The APC in Rivers state has also criticised the move by Tinubu's camp to negotiate with the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, who is a leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Although Tinubu had publicly denied making any deal with Wike and 4 other aggrieved governors of the PDP, there had been several meetings between Wike and Tinubu's camps, publicly and privately.

On the other hand, Amaechi had been reported to be having a secret meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and could be planning to join the opposition as well.

Amaechi has also denied nursing the plan to leave the ruling party for the opposition.

