Mixed reactions have trailed a video where a woman was said to have had a safe delivery in Rivers state

According to the video making rounds on the internet, the woman delivered a baby after shouting God of Nyesom Wike

While some questioned the authenticity of the information shared by a traditional ruler in the video, others declared it is an embarrassment to the personality of Wike

A report by The Nigerian Tribune has it that a video has been making the rounds on social media of how a lady who reportedly put to bed after shouting ”God of Nyesom Wike” three times.

Sharing the interesting story, a traditional ruler in the State said the nurses in the hospital were discussing and they mentioned that Governor Wike had been billed to visit their community today, Wednesday, January 11.

Rivers woman put to bed safely after calling on the God of Nyesom Wike. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Twitter

The full details emerge as the monarch explained how the woman delivered after she mentioned God of Nyesom Wike

The monarch said on hearing the governor’s name, the pregnant woman began to shout ”The God of Nyesom Wike Let me deliver safely”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said she shouted this three times and then she gave birth safely.

Legit.ng understands Governor Wike and his entourage had gone to Ahoda community for a road flag-off where the traditional leader shared the testimony.

According to him, a pregnant lady (name withheld) had gone to the hospital yesterday (Tuesday) night, January 9, to have her baby but found it difficult to put it to bed.

He added; the family of the woman has asked her to name their baby boy after the governor.

The video of the monarch's explanation

Watch the below:

Again Governor Wike breathes Fire, Explains Why He Is Angry with Atiku, PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state expressed his displeasure with key leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor alleged that the party leaders failed to nip the crisis rocking the PDP in the bud for a lasting solution.

According to the governor, he will not stop saying the truth until all the anomalies within the party and his members are tackled squarely.

"Everyday Wike dances like village masquerade on live television," Atiku's right-hand man blasts governor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had earlier been described as a failed Tik-Tok comedian desperately trying to amuse Nigerians.

This description of Governor Wike was given by Phrank Shuaibu, a special assistant to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar.

Shuaibu said that Wike needs to grow up and respect the office of Rivers state governor which he holds.

Source: Legit.ng