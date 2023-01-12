The leader of the Arewa consultative forum in the southern part of the country, Musa Saidu, has urged Governor Nyesom Wike to settle the rift with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Alhaji Musa Saidu, the leader of the Arewa consultative forum in the south, has called on the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike to settle differences with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Arewa leader also directed his appeal to other aggrieved governors of the PDP who are known as G5 o settle their differences with the PDP presidential candidate ahead of the poll, Vanguard reported.

According to Saidu, Governor Wike has the right to be angry with any of the PDP leaders but it was time for the governor to forgive and move on.

He stressed that the aggrieved governors should not be seen as ones who pull down a party he had spent so much energy and resources to build.

The northern leader also commended Wike for speaking his mind, unlike some politicians who are pretenders.

Saidu further cautioned politicians against some persons who disguised as representatives of northerners in the south and pledge northern support for them, adding that they are fraudsters.

He noted that he was aware that some groups recently visited Abiye Sekibo, a PDP chieftain in Rivers state, stating that they did not represent the northern community in the state.

His words partly read:

”Wike is a very strong-willed person. I want the Wike issue to be settled peacefully. I also appeal to Wike to settle with his brother Alhaji Atiku. Forgiveness is one of the beauties of life. We thank Wike for the roads he has done for us.“

