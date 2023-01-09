A coalition of civil society organisations has tendered an unreserved apology to the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over calls for his visa ban.

There had earlier been calls for Emefiele's visa ban over an alleged missing of N89 trillion stamp duty and to be arrested by the State Security Services (SSS) among others.

In an apology letter read during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, January 9, the coalition noted that the allegations against Emefiele were false and untrue of his person and office.

The letter jointly signed by their leaders Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ibrahim of Northern Leaders Coalition; Gbenga Ganzallo of League of Professionals for Good Governance and Accountability; and Chief Sampam of Transparency Africa, the coalition said having weighed the details of what was made available to the CSOs against the CBN governor, they have realised that they are acting on wrong information.

Ibrahim said:

"We hereby tender our unreserved apology to the CBN governor for getting involved wrongfully and joining forces to call for his arrest and removal from office. This action we sincerely regret and apologize."

He also said that the coalition's apology is premised on superior arguments made available to us concerning activities and interventions of the CBN under the leadership of Emefiele.

The coalition further called on other groups and individuals whom they described as anti-CBN groups to support Emefiele and his patriotic passion to sustain the economy.

He said:

“We by this, officially call off and seize all planned actions against the CBN Governor and urge other anti-CBN groups to join hands in supporting the creative and dynamic governor of CBN and his good policies.

“This should also serve as notice to places we have written to disregard our request and provide necessary protection for him if the need arises as we discovered the allegations are trumped-up charges aimed to sacrifice him for some section of the political class.

“It should be noted that this action is not as a result of wrong information given about us in a hurriedly put together press conference aired last week by an unknown group but rather deep conviction of the need to retrace our steps based on issues arising on our initial planned agenda."

He also urged the DSS to allow the CBN governor to perform his constitutional duties as well as respect court orders concerning the issue and halt intimidating him.

Concerning Nigeria's political class, the coalition said public officers should be allowed to work and not be distracted in any form.

He added:

"We respectfully urge the DSS to shield their sword and work with the CBN Governor to eradicate illicit financial flows in the country with great efficiency.

“We need peace in our polity as we approach the 2023 general elections. All political class is hereby warned to desist from fake news and blackmail as a way to ensure free, fair, and credible elections come 2023.

“We frown at behavioural tendencies that would destabilize our democracy. Again, we make bold to say that we want peace and nothing but peace.

“We hereby declare our unalloyed support for Emefiele and his numerous policies that are approved by President Buhari. Again, call on all detractors to stop propagating falsehood and blackmail against the CBN Governor and to allow him to focus on his core mandate which is monetary policy with an immense value."

He said henceforth, they have decided to be independent advocates for the numerous policies the CBN governor has initiated and to ensure that the policies get to the grassroots and also for the betterment of all Nigerians.

His words:

“Lastly, we hereby declare full support for President Muhammadu Buhari and Godwin Emefiele and also urge all Nigerians to do the same."

