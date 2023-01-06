Nigerian youths have been urged to withdraw their support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The call was made to the youths by the National Peace Movement leader who alleged that Obi has failed to show that he is not committed to the cause of the separatist group in the southeast

According to the movement, Obi has blatantly refused to condemn the activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and their militia unit the Eastern Security Network

The National Peace Movement has withdrawn its support for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, over his blatant refusal to condemn the atrocious activities of the terrorist separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast region of Nigeria.

The movement urged the Nigerian youths to reject candidates with pro-separatist ideology ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the group, Obi has allegedly shown a link to the IPOB, and its militia unit, Eastern Security Network after he vowed never to condemn the group despite its actions.

The group said the former Anambra state governor further compounded reports that he is the patron of the group when he declared that he lives with members of the terrorist separatist group.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, January 5, by its national coordinator, Arome Johnson, called on Nigerian youths, to stop further mobilization for the Labour Party flagbearer.

Johnson said that the decision of the group followed Obi's failure to weigh in on the worsening attacks on the electorates and electoral infrastructure in the southeast by IPOB and its militant wing, the ESN.

He alleged that IPOB and ESN are also harming citizens that they perceived as opposed to their anticipated forceful takeover of the government at the federal level.

His words:

"Our movement is worried that Obi has avoided condemning IPOB/ESN’s atrocious crimes even when each successive attack makes it clearer that the terrorists/separatists are bent on jeopardizing the general elections in his home region.

"Obi’s silence over this unfolding development, therefore, suggests that his anticipated pathway to the presidency does not include emergence through a popular vote, which makes him a dangerous anti-democratic force."

The movement tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians, especially to families that have been bereaved or impacted by IPOB/ESN’s criminality in recent months.

The movement advised the Nigerian youth to stop further mobilization for Peter Obi as he has persistently failed to demonstrate that he can stop the activities of the separatist terrorists.

