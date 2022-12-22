A pro-democracy group, Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders in Nigeria (CACLN) Thursday, December 22, stormed the Presidential Villa to demand the immediate removal of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over allegations of fraud, diversion of government funds, and perpetuating unwholesome practices in the Forex management in the country."

The protest tagged 'Emefiele Must Go' witnessed a large turnout with the convener, Dauda Yakubu stating that the CBN governor has not only desecrated the revered apex bank in Nigeria but also made the country a laughing stock in the comity of nations.

The Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders in Nigeria has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the governor of CBN. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: UGC

Yakubu speaking to journalists said that the gathering was convoked with the best of intentions for Nigeria because as concerned stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, they have witnessed one of the worse leaders in the annals of the country.

He said that the actions of the CBN governor have made the country a laughing stock in the comity of nations with his "penchant for voodoo economics is also legendary.

The convener warned that the policy summersaults and inconsistencies in fiscal policies have indeed hurt the country's economy in unimaginable ways.

His words:

"This is indeed sad, and we wish to put on record that Godwin Emefiele is not fit to continue in office as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

"It remains a mystery how the Governor of the sensitive Central Bank of a country would engage in partisan politics by vying for the position of President expending billions of naira from the vaults of the Central Bank in his political ambition.

"A situation where the Governor of the Central Bank would be neck dip in forex round tripping is most dishonourable and defeats all known ethics in the sector. This indicates that Godwin Emefiele must have been availing sensitive government information concerning monetary and fiscal policies to patrons and benefactors over the years.

"We know that the CBN governor introduced the naira redesign as a medium to cover up for some of the anomalies he perpetuated in office. Consequently, several billions of naira were expended for changing the colour of some naira denominations."

Yakubu alleged that Emefiele has bled the country through "his nefarious activities that date back to the Goodluck Jonathan era", where he superintended over shady deals that almost crippled the country's economy.

He said:

"In the struggle against corrupt and incompetent leaders in Nigeria, my comrades, we stand united to ensure that Godwin Emefiele is relieved of his appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

"We are aware of many unanswered questions concerning what happened to monies realized through the federal government stamp duty fees.

"We are also aware that there are spirited efforts by Godwin Emefiele and his goons to kill the agitation in the media, with hundreds of millions of naira earmarked for that purpose."

Source: Legit.ng