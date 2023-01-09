The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that it is important for all regions of Nigeria to for a president from the south in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Akeredolu said this while speaking at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Region 22, Akure, during the commemoration of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Governor Akeredolu is of the opinion that the next president of Nigeria should be from the south. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

He said for Nigeria to survive and be on the right path of development there is a need to rotate the Presidency for equality and fairness.

His words:

“I am equally mindful of the fact that several security challenges have claimed the lives of many of our great officers and soldiers.

“Indeed, the selfless services of our men in this noble profession, to ensuring national cohesion and global peace cannot be quantified.

“The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is, therefore, to honour our departed war heroes and veterans and appreciate those still alive, particularly those that had suffered various deprivations in the cause of their duties and operations.

“I wish to reiterate that the annual celebration will not be complete without creating an avenue for us to thank God for how far he had led us as a nation and as a state."

Source: Legit.ng