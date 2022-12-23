Nigerians across the globe have been called on to support the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party

The call for the support of Peter Obi was made by an Igbo socio-cultural association, Igboekulie on Thursday, December 22

According to the association, Peter Obi ticks all the presidential boxes needed to drive Nigeria to a desired development

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has just secured the endorsement of a socio-political Igbo group, Igbouekulie, ahead of the 2023 general election.

ThisDay reports that the association in a statement signed by its president and secretary, Benjamin Onuora and Ben Obidegwu said the former Anambra state governor has all it takes to pilot the affairs of Nigeria.

The Igbokulie has said that Peter Obi ticks all the presidential boxes needed to bring a turnaround in Nigeria. Photo: Peter Obi

Noting that Obi will push for progress, peace and equity, the Igboekulie said the opportunity which has fallen on Nigerians through the LP flag bearer should be used well.

The association also boasted that Obi ticked all the presidential boxes in Nigeria today, considering the fact that he is well-educated, disciplined, frugal, humble and exposed.

The group also described Obi as one who understands banking and finance and abhors an ostentatious lifestyle which has led many Nigerian leaders to greed, embezzlement of public funds and all forms of corrupt practices.

The statement reads:

While his main opponents are busy accusing each other of corruption in and out of public service, Obi’s only fault is that he did not steal Anambra State funds, but saved N75 billion for the succeeding administration.

“Yet, he built roads, schools, hospitals, provided security, paid all state employees and contractors, left no debt for his successor among others. Under him, Anambra State came first in WAEC examinations, Millennium Development Goals implementation, road infrastructure among others."

Source: Legit.ng