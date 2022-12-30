An elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, has alleged that two leaders in the northern part of Nigeria are making efforts to destroy the pan-Nigerian dream.

Vanguard reports that Yakassai condemned the call by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farooq Umar urging northerners to vote for their own in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement personally signed by him, Yakassai warned that it is important for all to oppose the dangerous attempt to turn back the history of the country.

He noted that in the past, some traditional rulers were used by politicians as tools to promote negative trends in political campaigns.

Also calling on a first-class emir to resist being used to destroy healthy political systems in Nigeria by reinventing tribal politics, Yakassai alleged that a former minister of agriculture in Nigeria, Alhaji Sani Zango Daura that urged northerners to vote for their own in the forthcoming elections.

According to Yakassai, through this action, Zango alleged that the first-class emir was not only divisive, and unhealthy, but outdated.

His words:

“I have noticed an attempt by some political players trying to revive the already discarded practice where some politicians were using some misguided traditional rulers to use their exalted positions to engage into political campaigns to denigrate some parties in order to undermine their standing in the society.

“I see here a conscious effort by these two foremost Northern leaders to destroy a pan-Nigerian dream where every citizen can’t nurse a legitimate ambition.

“Although, I am now an old man, I still have some strengths to fight such negative tendencies from raising their ugly heads in our present-day healthy political atmosphere."

