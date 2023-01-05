The rift between Rivers state governor and PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar has continued to threaten the chances of the party in the forthcoming election

This is as Governor Nyesom Wike has been loud about his choice pick in the polls, as he continued to move against Atiku

Interestingly, the former vice president who has long been reaching out to broker peace with Wike and the other aggrieved governors has moved on to try his bit in the poll

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has made some revelations about his preferred presidential candidate.

While giving a hint on his choice of candidate, Wike expressed confidence that whoever he adopts as candidate will be victorious at the February 25 presidential poll.

Wike speaks on his candidate ahead of the polls

The Nation reported that the governor said the insults being hurled at him would not make him change his mind about working for his yet-to-named preferred presidential candidate.

Interestingly, he described his abusers as those who cannot mobilise 25 votes in their constituencies for any candidate.

The governor spoke on Wednesday, January 4, at the kick-off of the construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Egbeda, Emohua Local Government Area.

Wike said,

“If anybody likes, say what you want to say that I am working for so and so person, it’s their business, say that I am not working for so and so person, it’s their business."

Wike sends message to PDP, Atiku and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu

He said he would concentrate on mobilising support for his candidate rather than join issues with his detractors, who had lost focus.

Wike wondered why people abandoned much political work waiting for them to delight themselves in abusing leaders of the party.

He said such behaviour would only attract dire political consequences because they would end up in bitter tears when the reality of their political loss would stare them in the face eventually.

Presidency: Why 2023 election will not produce leaders with fresh ideas, Tinubu's Kinsman reveals

As each day that passes by makes Nigerians get closer to the February presidential election, many stakeholders have been giving their opinions on the presidential candidates for the election.

Aare Afe Babalola, the founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has said that none of the presidential candidates in the 2023 election will bring fresh ideas except the Nigeria constitution is reviewed.

The elder statesman did not leave out his kinsman, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the leading presidential candidates in the next month's poll.

PDP Crisis: Atiku's camp bows as 2 prominent governors beg Wike, other G5 governors

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP crisis may be closer to being solved with strong appeals from Governor Godwin Obaseki and his counterpart in Bayelsa, Douye Diri to the G5 governors.

Obaseki and Diri call on Governor Nyesom Wike-led G5 or Integrity Group to join the party in building the country and renewing the hope of its people.

They said the party is ready to approach the elected with a united and strong house, thus, still opening the door of negotiation with the governors.

