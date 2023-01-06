Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his loyalists are in Ibadan, Oyo state capital to drum support for Governor Seyi Makinde's second-term bid

Interestingly, they were stunned during their outing at the state by Atiku Abubakar's supporters who were chanting the PDP flagbearer's name

This is however not a good one for the G-5 governors who openly declare their stand, noting they won't campaign or work for Atiku in the forthcoming polls

The five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, referred to as G-5, were on Thursday, January 5, greeted with surprise in Ibadan during the official launch of Governor Seyi Makinde’s second term bid.

This is as shouts of the party’s presidential candidate’s name, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, rent the air, to the embarrassment of the governors, including Makinde, This Day newspaper reported.

What went down at the G-5's outing in Ibadan

The governors had fallen out with their party’s leadership over the outcome of the presidential primary that produced Atiku. Thus, his name was, obviously, the last thing they wanted to hear among their supporters at Thursday’s rally.

Atiku's supporters raise the bar at the G-5 Govs outing

But when supporters were asked to vote other candidates of the party, to the exclusion of the former vice president, the crowd at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, venue of the rally, reacted swiftly in open resistance.

Premium Times reported that the deafening cries of “Atiku” was a major blow to the G-5, comprising Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Makinde, and Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

However, contrary to the widely held belief that the five governors were working against the main opposition party, Ortom, yesterday, said the group was still committed to the party.

He said they were working round the clock to ensure that PDP won all elections in their respective states.

Wike bows to pressure

But in Rivers State, Wike, finally, approved Atiku’s campaign in the state after an initial resistance.

The G-5 governors, who were all in attendance, in their separate remarks at the re-election campaign tagged, “Omituntun 2.0: Sustainable Development,” kept mum on the candidate to support in the forthcoming presidential election.

Wike at Ibadan rally

The Ibadan rally was well attended by party members from within and outside the state, hundreds of thousands of citizens, however In his speech at the rally, Wike, who is the leader of the G-5, said,

“Vote for Seyi, vote for the House of Representatives, vote for the House of Assembly. The other one, Seyi, would talk to you. No be so?”

Atiku supporters reply Wike, Makinde

But in response, the crowd started shouting, “Atiku, Atiku, Atiku…”

Even when Makinde mounted the podium and tried to douse the strong opposition chants by shouting “PDP”, the response from the crowd was “Atiku, Atiku, Atiku…”

Presidency: 11 APC Northern governors holding secret meeting with Atiku? truth finally revealed

Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa state, has dismissed the claim that 11 northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are holding a secret meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

The governor disclosed this during a meeting with the state party official, members of his campaign council, and elected and appointed government officials at the government house in Lafia on Thursday, January 5.

Sule said the fake news is the antics of the opposition and those that can be referred to as "parasites in government" who are bent on blackmailing the governor in order to get the favour of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng