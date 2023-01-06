The G5 Governors failed to disclose the presidential candidate they will support at Governor Makinde's rally in Ibadan on Thursday, January 5

However, the aggrieved governors may have taken a decision as Wike said Makinde will soon tell the residents of Oyo the presidential candidate to back

The Rivers state governor urged the Oyo residents to vote for Makinde and other PDP candidates in the southwestern state

Ibadan, Oyo state - The G5 Governors may have finally taken a decision on the presidential candidate to support as Nyesom Wike says his counterpart in Oyo, Seyi Makinde, will soon tell the residents who to support for the presidency.

At the PDP campaign flag-off in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, the Rivers state governor asked the residents in Oyo to support Makinde's re-election bid as governor of the state.

Governor Wike said Makinde will soon tell Oyo residents the presidential candidate they should support. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

He also told the crowd at Mapo Hall, the venue of the rally, to vote for the PDP candidates at all levels, TheCable reported.

“The other one, Seyi will come (tell) to you," the Rivers governor said in an apparent reference to the presidency.

Wike said Makinde has delivered in his first term and deserved to be re-elected.

G5 Governors are united, says Ortom

Also speaking, Ortom said the G5 governors are united and will tell the people who to support for the presidency.

“We want to assure you that the Integrity Group and the G5 governors are committed members of the PDP in our various states,” he said.

Known as G5, the aggrieved PDP governors have been absent from the campaign rallies of Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate.

They withdrew their support for Atiku after their demand for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the party, was turned down.

The demand for Ayu’s resignation is on the grounds that the party’s presidential candidate and national chairman cannot be from the same region.

PDP crisis: Ikpeazu's kinsmen declare support for Atiku

In another report, the people of Obingwa local governor area of Abia state, who are kinsmen to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, have promised to deliver the community to Atiku.

Despite being at loggerheads with Atiku, the kinsmen of Ikpeazu, who is a member of the G5 governors defied all odds to support the PDP presidential candidate.

They vowed to ensure that all the polls in the local government are garnered for Atiku, adding that the party is supreme and their only choice is to support Atiku.

