Governor Nyesom Wike appears to have made up his mind not to back the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election

The Rivers state governor said no amount of abuse will make him change his mind about his preferred choice

Meanwhile, there are reports that the G5 Governors will unveil their preferred presidential candidate in Ibadan on Thursday, January 5

Emohua LGA, Rivers state - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Governor Nyesom Wike says he will not change his mind about working for his preferred presidential candidate despite abuses.

The Rivers state governor who is the arrowhead of the G5 said this while kicking off the construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in the Emohua local government area on Wednesday, January 4.

Wike said he would concentrate on mobilising support for his preferred candidate instead of taking issues with his detractors, who, according to him, had already lost focus.

His words:

“If anybody likes, say what you want to say that I am working for so and so person, it’s their business. Say that I am not working for so and so person, it’s their business.

“That will not make me change my mind about where we are heading to. Do you understand me?

“So, if they like, they can make speculations. After all, that is why the word, speculation is there."

We are soliciting for votes, says Wike

Governor Wike said while the opponents are abusing him, he and his team were already on ground and in the political field talking to the people and soliciting their votes.

He said it had been established that only those, who bring development projects were qualified to reap the votes of the electorate.

“We are here talking to our people, they are there in radio stations and television houses. We are here talking to our people. When you are finished, by that time, it’ll be too late," he said.

2023: Anxiety for Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi as G5 Governors storm Ibadan to declare stance on presidential candidates

Meanwhile, there are indications that Governor Wike and his colleagues in the Integrity Group will storm Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Thursday, January 5.

The mission of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s G5 is to flag off the re-election campaign of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Also, the G5 will reportedly use the avenue to give their stance on the presidential candidates of major parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

