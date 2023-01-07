Some PDP members in the north are abandoning the opposition party for Rbiu Kwankwaso's NNPP

Some of those who defected from the PDP recently were former LGA chairmen and a former councillor in Gombe state

The names of the new defectors are Philip Bataliya, Yila Dankuka, Auwalu Rabiu Daba, and Aliyu Idris Biri

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Gombe state - The New Nigeria Peoples Party seems to be depleting the camps of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, especially in the northern region.

Punch reports that four former deputy chairmen from Billiri, Kwami, and Nafada local government areas and an ex-councilor have defected from the PDP to the NNPP, Punch reports.

The NNPP is gaining more ground in the north (Photo: @KwankwasoRM)

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the northern politicians who will work for Rabiu Kwankwaso's presidential bid joined the NNPP in Gombe after meeting the state party's governorship candidate on Saturday, January 7

The names of the defectors are given as Philip Bataliya (former deputy chairman of Billiri LGA), and Yila Dankuka who served in the same capacity from 2013 to 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Others include a former deputy chairman of Kwami LGA, Auwalu Rabiu Daba, ex-deputy chairman of Nafada local government, Aliyu Idris Biri, and a former councillor from Tal Ward in Billiri LGA between 2013 and 2015.

2023 presidency: Kwankwaso reveals final position on stepping down

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, has described the promoters of his rumoured merger with another party as failed politicians.

Kwankwaso said this on Thursday, December 8, while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, shortly after he addressed the NNPP members at the party secretariat in the state capital.

The NNPP presidential candidate denied that he planned a merger of the party with other political parties ahead of the 2023 general election.

NNPP will win in 2023, Kwankwaso says

Describing the merger rumour as "absolute nonsense", Kankwaso expressed optimism that NNPP will be victorious in 2023.

He said:

“That’s absolute nonsense. You see we believe that we are not above the three or four parties in this country, but by 2023, next year, by the grace of God, the NNPP will win the election at national and all other levels..."

Source: Legit.ng